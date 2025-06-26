Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRMN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Karman from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Karman from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $46.50) on shares of Karman in a report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karman in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Karman in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Karman during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,024,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Karman in the first quarter worth $58,799,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karman in the first quarter worth $50,220,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karman in the first quarter worth $48,691,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Karman in the first quarter worth $37,182,000.

Shares of NYSE KRMN opened at $48.84 on Thursday. Karman has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Karman’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

