GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,998 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $5,766,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $92.96 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

