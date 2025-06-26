Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $6.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.08.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.88 million. Research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $47,069.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,206.42. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

