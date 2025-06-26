BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

BESIY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BESIY

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

BESIY stock opened at $149.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $185.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.96 million. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 37.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $2.0024 dividend. This is a positive change from BE Semiconductor Industries’s previous dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.24%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

(Get Free Report

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.