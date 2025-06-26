Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 907.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,592,000 after buying an additional 573,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 8.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $96.33.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

