Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVR. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4,117.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,047,000.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

SIVR opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

