Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $219,000 Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BITO. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,090.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 650.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BITO opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

