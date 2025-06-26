Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

BAB stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $927.69 million, a PE ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

