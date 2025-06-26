Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $28,071,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AZN stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

