Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes $211,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

