Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sells 9,006 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.96, for a total transaction of C$855,240.38.
CM stock opened at C$96.35 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$64.65 and a 1-year high of C$97.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.
