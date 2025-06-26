GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 19,037 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 114.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 793.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In related news, VP Timothy James Carstens sold 210,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,835.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 517,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,808.05. This trade represents a 28.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 218,597 shares of company stock worth $1,192,142 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Further Reading

