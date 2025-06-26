Insider Buying: Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Acquires A$1,438,420.00 in Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Lawrence Myers purchased 1,060,000 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$1,438,420.00 ($934,038.96).
Accent Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Accent Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Accent Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.