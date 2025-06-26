Insider Buying: Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Acquires A$1,438,420.00 in Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Lawrence Myers purchased 1,060,000 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$1,438,420.00 ($934,038.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.

