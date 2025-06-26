Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Humana worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Humana by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Humana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $268.00 target price on Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.76.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.