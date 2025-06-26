Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 20,810 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.22. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

