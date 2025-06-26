Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 7,568 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,032,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 781,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 53,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 120,315 shares during the period. CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 105,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $22.28.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.2178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Featured Articles

