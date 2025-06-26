ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock

Shares of ASML stock opened at $815.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $729.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $718.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

Analyst Ratings

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

