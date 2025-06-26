Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,500 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,061 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 36,430.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.83. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 44.91%. Research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

