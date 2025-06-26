Analyzing Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) and Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) and Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victrex and Westlake”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Victrex alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $369.00 million 2.71 $21.81 million N/A N/A Westlake $12.14 billion 0.79 $602.00 million $2.98 25.12

Profitability

Westlake has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

This table compares Victrex and Westlake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A Westlake 3.23% 4.19% 2.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Victrex and Westlake, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 0 1 2 0 2.67 Westlake 0 6 7 0 2.54

Westlake has a consensus price target of $90.54, indicating a potential upside of 20.94%. Given Westlake’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westlake is more favorable than Victrex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Westlake shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Westlake shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Victrex has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westlake beats Victrex on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victrex

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, chlorinated derivative products, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), epoxy specialty resins, and base epoxy resins and intermediaries, as well as chlor-alkali, such as chlorine and caustic soda. The Housing and Infrastructure Products segment provides residential PVC sidings; PVC trim and mouldings; architectural stone veneers; windows; PVC decking; PVC films for various inflatables, wallcovering, and tape and roofing applications; polymer composite and cement roof tiles; PVC pipes and fittings for various water, sewer, electrical, and industrial applications; PVC compounds used in various housing, medical, and automobile products; and consumer and commercial products, such as landscape edging; industrial, home, and office matting; marine dock edging; and masonry joint controls. It offers its products to chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses for use in various consumer and industrial markets, including residential construction, flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, healthcare products, water treatment, wind turbines, and coatings, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was formerly known as Westlake Chemical Corporation and changed its name to Westlake Corporation in February 2022. Westlake Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Corporation operates as a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.