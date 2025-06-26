Insider Buying: Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Insider Purchases A$1,011,700.00 in Stock

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Free Report) insider Dale Henderson acquired 755,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$1,011,700.00 ($656,948.05).
Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
Pilbara Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pilbara Minerals
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.