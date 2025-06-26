Insider Buying: Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Insider Purchases A$1,011,700.00 in Stock

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Free Report) insider Dale Henderson acquired 755,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$1,011,700.00 ($656,948.05).

Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.