Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 20,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,422,721.87. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,059,200.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 414,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after buying an additional 90,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. Benchmark cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

