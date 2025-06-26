Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 44,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Hanover Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

BSCP stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

