Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $22.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 725.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQNR opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

