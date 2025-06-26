Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $93.26 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average is $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

