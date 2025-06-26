The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.30. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

