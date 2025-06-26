Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 769 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,931.02. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE A opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

