David Sherry Sells 5,771 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CFO David Sherry sold 5,771 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $607,224.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,542,107.76. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

NASDAQ TTAN opened at $104.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.54. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceTitan from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceTitan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Articles

