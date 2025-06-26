YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $85,886,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.33 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $366.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

