6,982 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Symphony Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.