GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,067 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,695,000 after buying an additional 146,261 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after buying an additional 203,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

VO opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

