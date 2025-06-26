Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

