Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,704,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $419.31 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.72 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $417.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

