Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,336 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $399.44 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -214.75 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

