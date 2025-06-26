AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Sells 922 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.8% during the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 69,126 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $31.97.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

