Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,094 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $18,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,906,284,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,296,000 after buying an additional 98,303 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,767,000 after buying an additional 1,724,610 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,822,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after buying an additional 1,245,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,899,281.72. This trade represents a 39.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $321.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of -154.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $326.03.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

