Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,832 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average is $92.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

