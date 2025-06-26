AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,306 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $7,036,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $185,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 483,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,528.40. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 27,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $221,968.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,526,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,914.20. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,639,601 shares of company stock worth $13,532,151. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. JMP Securities set a $12.00 target price on Snap in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Snap

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.