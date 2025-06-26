SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $14,083,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.56.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day moving average of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 12.13%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

