AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,249 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 162,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,728,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 37,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.71 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.53.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.