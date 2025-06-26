Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,487 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $471,967,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,194,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60,499 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after acquiring an additional 589,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.66.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

