Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $364.11 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $204.00 and a one year high of $433.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $3,373,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at $15,919,074.60. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Wingstop from $319.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WING

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.