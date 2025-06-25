Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

