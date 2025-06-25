Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 166.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

