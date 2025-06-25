BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM) is Northland Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF comprises about 3.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000.

Get BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCMM opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $52.73.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Increases Dividend

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3202 dividend. This is a boost from BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.