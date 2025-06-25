Balboa Wealth Partners Grows Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

