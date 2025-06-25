Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Sylvest Advisors LLC

Sylvest Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 17.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Amdocs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.

DOX stock opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $95.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.89.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 44.42%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

