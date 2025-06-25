HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,893,713.60. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

