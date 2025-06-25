Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 4,410 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18. The firm has a market cap of $782.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $195,052.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,288,807.84. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $380,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,997,734.20. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,419 shares of company stock worth $14,295,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.