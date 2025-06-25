Sylvest Advisors LLC Sells 599 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sylvest Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $205.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $186.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

