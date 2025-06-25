HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,342 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.33% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $31,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.